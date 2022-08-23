Skip to main content

Manchester United 2-1 | Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool Injury Update

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Liverpool's injuries after their 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United. 

Liverpool's season goes from bad to worse as a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United is added with yet more injury concerns.

The Reds have just two points from the opening three matches, which is far from ideal, but it is the missing players that is becoming a huge concern for Jurgen Klopp.

Notable injuries include Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate. Despite being tipped to return, Naby Keita has, once again, been added to the ever-growing injury list.

Jugren Klopp

Reports earlier on in the week suggested that the midfielder is 'not happy' with the lack of play time he is receiving.

Before last night's match, Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports that Keita is out with injury and again was asked about the situation after the loss, to which he gave a cryptic response.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s a little difficult (to answer). I’m not really the right person to ask. As a manager, I’d like to have more players who are available (to play), naturally.

Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp

 “But that’s all I can say. We’re always working on it. But whether we can do something, I don’t know.

"We are in a tricky situation injury wise, we got through the week with 14, 15 senior players available and now have to make sure they don't get injured."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Transfers

Are Reliable Journalist's Comments A Hint At Possible Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target?

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

'Creativity In The Middle Of The Pitch' - Fabio Carvalho One Liverpool Bright Spot In Manchester United Defeat

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mhamed Salah Tyrell Malacia
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew