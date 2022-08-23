Manchester United 2-1 | Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool Injury Update
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Liverpool's injuries after their 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United.
Liverpool's season goes from bad to worse as a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United is added with yet more injury concerns.
The Reds have just two points from the opening three matches, which is far from ideal, but it is the missing players that is becoming a huge concern for Jurgen Klopp.
Notable injuries include Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate. Despite being tipped to return, Naby Keita has, once again, been added to the ever-growing injury list.
Reports earlier on in the week suggested that the midfielder is 'not happy' with the lack of play time he is receiving.
Before last night's match, Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports that Keita is out with injury and again was asked about the situation after the loss, to which he gave a cryptic response.
Read More
“It’s a little difficult (to answer). I’m not really the right person to ask. As a manager, I’d like to have more players who are available (to play), naturally.
“But that’s all I can say. We’re always working on it. But whether we can do something, I don’t know.
"We are in a tricky situation injury wise, we got through the week with 14, 15 senior players available and now have to make sure they don't get injured."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance
- Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
- Report: Naby Keita Injured Again Ahead Of Liverpool's Clash Against Manchester United
- Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic
- 'I'm Sure They've Got Something Lined Up' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Midfield Options Amid Moises Caicedo Links
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |