December 24, 2021
Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Criticises League Cup Existence

Liverpool are among many sides who have experienced fixture congestion this season, and rival manager Ralf Rangnick is not happy about the existence of two cup competitions.

The Manchester United interim has been speaking about the League Cup, and how there are two competitions which contribute to the amount of games in the football calendar in England.

 "England is the only top league that plays two cup competitions, in France they abolished the second one, we are the only country that plays two cup competitions, this is something we could speak about and discuss."

The League Cup was founded in 1960, but the calls for it to be discontinued by Rangnick are not unpopular.

It, especially for clubs' competing on multiple fronts, is seen as an unnecessary nuisance on the most part - with the prize fund for victory amounting to just £100,000.

Compare this to even a meaningless Champions League group game, which can total £2.5m for just one victory - it's financially irrelevant for clubs to even consider fielding a strong side in it.

