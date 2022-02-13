Skip to main content
Manchester United v Liverpool Better Than NFL Super Bowl According To Former Winner - Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Mary J Blige To Appear This Year

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium

America's biggest sporting event on the calendar brings to a close the NFL season as the two teams playoff to be crowned the Champions.

This year's half-time entertainment will include Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige. 

In a surprising interview, however, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Ryan Griffin told talkSPORT via MEN, the atmosphere at a Manchester United v Liverpool match outranks that of the Super Bowl.

Read More

"Best sporting event I've ever been to. I've been to the Super Bowl, played in it, been to it as a fan, NBA finals, World Series.

"I went to a Manchester United [vs] Liverpool game, compliments to the Bucs [Tampa Bay Buccaneers], sitting [in the] same row as David Beckham. 

"And I had chills the whole game because the fans had all those cheers for the players, former coaches, current coaches."

