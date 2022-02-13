Manchester United v Liverpool Better Than NFL Super Bowl According To Former Winner - Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Mary J Blige To Appear This Year

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

America's biggest sporting event on the calendar brings to a close the NFL season as the two teams playoff to be crowned the Champions.

This year's half-time entertainment will include Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige.

In a surprising interview, however, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Ryan Griffin told talkSPORT via MEN, the atmosphere at a Manchester United v Liverpool match outranks that of the Super Bowl.

"Best sporting event I've ever been to. I've been to the Super Bowl, played in it, been to it as a fan, NBA finals, World Series.

"I went to a Manchester United [vs] Liverpool game, compliments to the Bucs [Tampa Bay Buccaneers], sitting [in the] same row as David Beckham.

"And I had chills the whole game because the fans had all those cheers for the players, former coaches, current coaches."

