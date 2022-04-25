Skip to main content

'Mane Is A Fool For Running The Risk' - Former Referee On Liverpool Striker's Flashpoint In Merseyside Derby Victory Over Everton

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has given his view on one of the flashpoints during an ill-tempered Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Reds eventually ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi but Everton fans were left frustrated by the decision to only award Liverpool striker Sadio Mane a yellow card in the first half.

Sadio Mane

Speaking in his column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg said he agreed with the decision not to dismiss the 30 year old but believes the Senegal striker was not wise with his actions.

"Red for Mane?, not for me.

"It was during that skirmish that Sadio Mane was caught on camera pushing Allan in the face.

"The Liverpool winger then poked his finger into the face of Mason Holgate, who ran to Attwell to lodge a complaint.

"Mane is a fool for even running the risk in a match that Liverpool had to win, but neither incident was violent.

"They were petulant acts and deserved the yellow card he received for being the aggressor."

Clattenburg also congratulated referee Stuart Attwell on how he refereed the clash that looked like it could boil over on several occasions.

"Overall, Attwell can be proud of how he handled a game with so much riding on it. He didn't hinder the spectacle and did his job."

