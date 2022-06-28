'Mane's Departure Changes Things' - Journalist Close To Liverpool On Possibility Of Jurgen Klopp Changing Formation

A journalist close to Liverpool has been discussing the possibility that Jurgen Klopp will tamper with his team's formation next season.

Over recent years, the German has stuck to his preferred 4-3-3 formation based on the brilliant attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

In a recent article in Goal, Neil Jones has suggested that with Mane having moved on to Bayern Munich, things could be about to change.

"We have become accustomed to Klopp operating with a tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system, relying on a high defensive line, mega attacking output from its full-backs, the magic of Mane and Salah in wide areas and, to balance everything out, legs, endeavour, and positional perfection in the centre of midfield.

"But Mane’s departure changes things, and it is now expected that we will see a more flexible Liverpool this season, as the likes of Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Carvalho, and Firmino all jostle for position.

"All of those, as well as Elliott, Jones and even Oxlade-Chamberlain, could operate in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 formation, and the ability to switch systems would obviously offset, for now at least, the need for midfield reinforcements."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It is certainly going to be interesting to see how Liverpool adapt to the loss of Mane and whether with the signing of Nunez they revert to a more traditional number nine.

Pre-season will be very interesting indeed to see if there are hints of a change as Klopp looks to the future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |