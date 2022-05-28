Mark Clattenburg Warns Champions League Final Referee of Real Madrid's 'Theatrics' Ahead of Liverpool Game

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has warned the referee for the Champions League Final Clement Turpin about Real Madrid's "Theatrics".

The Frenchman was the fourth official for the final between the two teams in 2018, and he also refereed the Europa League Final last year between Manchester United and Villareal.

Clattenburg told the Daily Mail: "If Liverpool leave this final feeling robbed by the referee, you can imagine the comments," . 'At least Dick Turpin wore a mask'. But hopefully France's Clement Turpin will have no such issues."

Mark Clattenburg IMAGO / Xinhua

"He isn't the most popular among French fans. But UEFA consider Turpin one of the best in Europe — hence his appointment for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal last season. That didn't end well for the English."

"Likewise he was fourth official for the 2018 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and we know how that ended."

He finished: "Liverpool will hope Turpin doesn't fall for any Real theatrics on Saturday night. He should oversee a fine final."

Kick off is tonight at 8pm UK time, where The Reds will look to win their seventh Champions League title.

