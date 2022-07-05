Skip to main content

Martin Skrtel On Who He Hopes Will Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has been speaking about who he thinks will replace Jurgen Klopp when he leaves the club.

Jurgen Klopp

The German shocked everyone by signing a new deal earlier this year which will see him stay until at least 2026.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Skrtel told the Times, whilst Klopp is the best man for the job currently, there is a former captain he hopes will take charge when the 55-year-old calls it a day.

“At the moment we have Jurgen Klopp and he is the best man for the job.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I see Stevie as the manager after because he’s getting the experience now. He was in Glasgow (at Rangers) and now he’s in Aston Villa. I hope he can do a good job there and then one day, when Jurgen or Liverpool decide to go a different way and they bring new people in, he will be the one. That would be the perfect way and a perfect step for the club and also for Stevie.”

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard would be many Liverpool fans’ choice as the next manager.

For that to happen, he needs to be a success at Aston Villa first and will have the next four years at least to do so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Transfers

'£30Million Would Be Light' - Former England International Says Liverpool Would Demand A Huge Fee To Part With Joe Gomez Amid Aston Villa Links

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I Kept Telling Him He Could Smash My Records' - Liverpool Legend Ian Rush On Mohamed Salah's New Contract

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Pundit: Liverpool Won't Be Hurt By A Roberto Firmino Departure

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
LeBron James
Articles

NBA Star LeBron James Responds Mohamed Salah Signing A New Contract With Liverpool

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
imago1012100687h
Articles

Tickets for Liverpool vs RC Strasbourg Friendly at Anfield Still Available!

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
Badge on wall photo taken from Stanley Park
News

New Fixture Added To Liverpool Pre-Season Schedule

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's Very Ambitious In Terms Of Targets' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

By Rowan Lee15 hours ago
Alicia Keys
Articles

Image: Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares Has New Liverpool Shirt Waiting For Superstar Music Artist Alicia Keys Ahead Of Madrid Gig

By Damon Carr15 hours ago