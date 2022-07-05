Martin Skrtel On Who He Hopes Will Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has been speaking about who he thinks will replace Jurgen Klopp when he leaves the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The German shocked everyone by signing a new deal earlier this year which will see him stay until at least 2026.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Skrtel told the Times, whilst Klopp is the best man for the job currently, there is a former captain he hopes will take charge when the 55-year-old calls it a day.

“At the moment we have Jurgen Klopp and he is the best man for the job.

“I see Stevie as the manager after because he’s getting the experience now. He was in Glasgow (at Rangers) and now he’s in Aston Villa. I hope he can do a good job there and then one day, when Jurgen or Liverpool decide to go a different way and they bring new people in, he will be the one. That would be the perfect way and a perfect step for the club and also for Stevie.”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Steven Gerrard would be many Liverpool fans’ choice as the next manager.

For that to happen, he needs to be a success at Aston Villa first and will have the next four years at least to do so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |