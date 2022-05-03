'Massive Funds In The Transfer Market' - Former Player Believes Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Been Made Promises By FSG

Former England international Kevin Phillips has been speaking in a recent interview about Jurgen Klopp signing a new contract at Liverpool.

The German shocked everyone last week when it was announced that he would be extending his stay at the Merseyside club until 2026.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained that he thinks Klopp may have been made promises from owners FSG about future transfers and retaining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“This new deal suggests he’s been made promises, for sure.

“He could have been made assurances about massive funds in the transfer market, assurances about the contracts of Salah and Mane.

“If you’re the owner, why would you not do everything in your power to keep him at the football club?"

Phillips went on to say that he believes that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is being looked at as a replacement for Klopp.

“I think we all know Steven Gerrard is being groomed to take over, but he’s not quite ready – so why not keep the best?

“It’s a sensible decision, but Klopp won’t be easing up – he’ll be asking the board for every penny he can get.”

