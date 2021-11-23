'Me And Mo Salah Played On The Right For Liverpool, That's Where The Similarities End' - Dirk Kuyt

Retired Dutch international and former Liverpool player Dirk Kuyt has been speaking about Mohamed Salah, a player he believes is at 'the peak of his powers' currently.

Kuyt was been speaking about the Egyptian in his column on the official Liverpool website.

The man who scored 71 goals for Liverpool himself joked how the position they have both filled for the Reds is where the similarities between the two end.

"Me and Mo Salah have played on the right wing for Liverpool. But that’s where the similarities end.

"Back in the day, I scored some important goals and maybe I went past one defender. But to go past two, three defenders so easily – which Mo does so often – was more tough for me. It’s amazing to see."

'One Of The Best In The World' - Kuyt On Salah

Kuyt showered more praise on the Egyptian and the Liverpool team for their ability to keep improving despite the fact they have played together for so long.

"What a sight it is to watch this Liverpool team at their very best, with one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah at the peak of his powers. It was all evident in Saturday’s big win over Arsenal.

"His stats this season (16 goals in as many appearances) are unbelievable – and they were already very, very high in the last few seasons. He's still progressing and that's a big credit to Mo, the manager and his staff and the players. This team has been together for a long, long time but they're still finding the possibility to get better every day.

"Salah fits in so well to the way Liverpool presses, with the wingers pressing on the opposition’s central defenders most of the time. When Liverpool have the ball, he's a little bit tight in his position and that makes him so unpredictable."

