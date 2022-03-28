'Messi And That Special Team With Iniesta, Xavi, Henry & Eto'o' - Trent Alexander Arnold On How Barcelona Are Similar To Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about his admiration for Barcelona and the special team that was led by Lionel Messi.

The right-back who so famously took the corner for Divock Origi to score the fourth and decisive goal to put Liverpool through to the Champions League final in 2019 admitted that the Catalan club and opponents on that day are his other favourite team.

As cited by Barca Universal, the 23 year old said when he was growing up, he used to watch the brilliant Barcelona team with the likes of Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Henry and Eto'o.

The England international also went on to say that he believes Barcelona have similar values to his team Liverpool with the way they promote academy players.

"I would say that my other favorite team is Barça. I feel that they have the same values as Liverpool, they like to use players from the academy. I grew up watching Messi and that special team with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto'o."

Liverpool have seen the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones break into the first team over recent years and Barcelona now have their very own new crop of exciting young players looking to help them back to the top of the game.

