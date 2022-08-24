Skip to main content

'Midfield Seemed To Be Struggling' - Former Liverpool Player Provides Critical Assessment

In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets former Liverpool forward John Barnes had some strong words to say about Liverpool's current Midfield. Let's see if you agree with his assessment.

Speaking after the recent loss Liverpool suffered at the hands of old foes Machester United, 108 goal-scoring forward John Barnes had this to say. 

“It really was a bad start because had they started better, Man United I don’t think would have had the confidence to go on to play the way they did because if Liverpool had their normal start in terms of their aggression, their commitment, their attitude.”

He was quick to identify a major problem area on the pitch.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

“Midfield seemed to be struggling. You look at the front three, over the last few years the midfield have really set the tempo for Liverpool because they enable the full backs to attack." 

It was clear to anyone watching that United were able to take control of the midfield with quick effective passing that Liverpool struggled to cut out. Barnes did not hold back with his opinion on the matter.

"With the age now of Milner (36) and Henderson (32) and Harvey Elliott in midfield, that isn’t necessarily a midfield with the physicality that Liverpool normally have.“

Liverpool Manchester United Fred Harvey Elliott

He didn't just blame the players though the injuries and subsequent lack of recruiting were also addressed.

“Now Liverpool look a bit light in midfield and the transfer window is still open but it has to make sense. ..if it makes sense and there could be a player that improves us then I’m sure they’ll make that decision.”

With only ten days left in the current transfer window it remains to be seen if fresh blood is added.

