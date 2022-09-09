Skip to main content

'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder

The 37-year-old was criticised for his performance against Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.
Former England keeper Paul Robinson has defended ex-teammate James Milner after Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli in midweek in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's team were carved apart time and time again in the first half against the Serie A leaders with Milner guilty of giving a penalty away for handball before being shown a yellow card for a foul.

Robinson was asked by Football Insider whether he thought age was catching up with his former England international teammate and gave a resounding answer.

“I disagree. Liverpool played in every game they could have possibly played in last season. You don’t decline that much in six weeks.

“Milner can still play at the top level. I think he is playing in a team that is struggling and he has been exposed a couple of times this season.

“Liverpool’s high line has been exposed because they are not defending from the front. The team is not functioning in the way the manager wants and expects.

“It is easy to highlight individual players but when a team isn’t playing well collective responsibility needs to be taken.

“When a team is playing well you can carry a player who has a bad day. Unfortunately, Milner is playing in a team that is struggling right now.”

LFCTR Verdict

Milner is definitely one of the players suffering as a result of Liverpool's midfield injury crisis as he is being forced into action more than he should be.

He proved on the opening day of the season that he still has something to offer with a lively substitute appearance but he has struggled being asked to play more often than expected.

It isn't Milner's fault and he should not be targetted for criticism with the injury crisis and lack of investment in the midfield the key contributors to the problems.

