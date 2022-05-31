Skip to main content
'Mistake From Trent?' - Former Liverpool Player Gives Verdict On Alexander-Arnold Role In Vinicius Junior's Champions League Winning Goal For Real Madrid

Former player Jose Enrique has been speaking in a recent interview about how Liverpool defended the goal from Vinicius Junior which was decisive in enabling Real Madrid to win the European Cup on Saturday.

The Brazilian was on hand in the 59th minute to slot home Fede Valverde's cross after Liverpool were caught out on the break.

Vinicius Junior

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique explained how he believes the goal that was pivotal in the match in Paris came about.

“The goals have to be a mistake from someone normally, unless it’s a goal from 40 yards, so in my opinion, Trent didn’t look where Vinicius was for the goal.

“Benzema was being marked by Konate and obviously he wasn’t marking anyone and he realised that Vinicius was there too late."

Whilst Enrique went on to say he does think this was a mistake from the 23-year-old England international, it would be unfair to blame him after the brilliant season he has had.

“Is it a mistake from Trent? Yes, it is. But you cannot blame this guy for anything this season.”

