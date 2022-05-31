'Mistake From Trent?' - Former Liverpool Player Gives Verdict On Alexander-Arnold Role In Vinicius Junior's Champions League Winning Goal For Real Madrid
Former player Jose Enrique has been speaking in a recent interview about how Liverpool defended the goal from Vinicius Junior which was decisive in enabling Real Madrid to win the European Cup on Saturday.
The Brazilian was on hand in the 59th minute to slot home Fede Valverde's cross after Liverpool were caught out on the break.
Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique explained how he believes the goal that was pivotal in the match in Paris came about.
“The goals have to be a mistake from someone normally, unless it’s a goal from 40 yards, so in my opinion, Trent didn’t look where Vinicius was for the goal.
Read More
“Benzema was being marked by Konate and obviously he wasn’t marking anyone and he realised that Vinicius was there too late."
Whilst Enrique went on to say he does think this was a mistake from the 23-year-old England international, it would be unfair to blame him after the brilliant season he has had.
“Is it a mistake from Trent? Yes, it is. But you cannot blame this guy for anything this season.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
- Watch: Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |