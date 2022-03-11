'Mo Expects This Club To Be Ambitious' - Jurgen Klopp Relaxed About Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

Ahead of the vital Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been giving his thoughts on the ongoing contract situation with Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is out of contract in June 2023 and his representatives have been in discussions regarding a new deal over recent months without a conclusion being reached as of yet.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference (as reported by Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp gave his views on how things stand currently and is clearly relaxed about the situation.

"I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are… no, of course we cannot do much more [in the talks], that’s how it is.

"But I don’t think it’s about that, I think meanwhile it is Mo’s decision pretty much; I think the club did what the club can do, that’s how it is. There’s nothing to say about it, it’s all fine.

"From my point of view it’s exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said. Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it’s completely fine. There is no rush in that situation."

Klopp will be hoping that Salah is at his very best at the Amex Stadium for Saturday's early kick off as they try to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points in the chase for the title.

