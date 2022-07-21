‘Mo I’m Not Sure if It’s a Clause in His New Contract to Be Generous as Hell, but He Gave Darwin the Penalty!’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah

Liverpool saw off Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in a five-goal thriller this evening, After the game manager, Jurgen Klopp had his say on the game and Liverpool's Egyptian King.

When awarded a penalty many eyes suddenly turn to Mohammed Salah if he is on the pitch, this evening however the Egyptian decided to hand the ball to new signing Darwin Nunez to score his first Liverpool goal, the confidence boost many will say he needed.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Nunez has found himself subject to unfair criticism recently despite only 60 minutes of pre-season football under his belt and zero goals, until this evening when the Uruguayan found the goal four times.

Speaking after the game to LFCTV as quoted by Anfield Watch the Liverpool manager said “Mo - I'm not sure if it’s a clause in his new contract to be generous as hell, but he gave Darwin the penalty! It was the perfect night for him.

"It's really nice. First half, good moments, lesser good moments. Not enough movement, we need to get used to how hard it is to play 50, 60, 70 minutes - sometimes 90 or 120 - we need to get used to it again.

"I wanted us to be a bit more hard with ourselves. I go over and point to move more. I think we did that second half. Hendo came on and Millie and then we create the chances."

