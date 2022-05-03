'Mo Is Sneaking In There Now' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Competition For Assists At Liverpool With Robertson & Salah

As Liverpool approach the end of what could be a historic season for the club, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about his form which has seen him provide 18 assists so far in all competitions.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, however, the 23 year old is wary of the light hearted competition to be top assist maker at the club from fellow full back Andy Robertson (15) and Mohamed Salah (14).

"He’s (Robertson) found his form as well at a really good time of the season. He’s been getting them on the board. I think it’s good we’re both able to push each other.

“But, yeah, there’s always that motivation to stay a couple ahead of him. Mo is sneaking in there now as well. That’s a bit of a headache for us!"

The England international is hoping that the three of them can keep up their record of providing for their teammates in what promises to be a dramatic end to the season with Liverpool still chasing on all fronts.

“If you can get many players on these kind of numbers throughout the team, it’s exciting.

“I think us three have contributed the most in terms of assists and providing for the other lads. So, hopefully there will be a few more between now and the end of May.”

