'Mo Wouldn't Get In The Team' - Former Liverpool Player Says Mohamed Salah Could Be Dropped Ahead Of Huge Manchester City Clash

Former Liverpool player John Alridge has been speaking in a recent interview about the form of Mohamed Salah ahead of the huge Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium in sensational form and with the opportunity to leapfrog Pep Guardiola's team in the race for the title.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), Aldridge believes on current form, Salah should be dropped.

“If you’re going by form, Mo wouldn’t get in the team.

“As good as he is, as great as he is, as much as we love him, on present form he’s struggling."

Aldridge also went on to say that the situation of his contract isn't helping and the distraction is now evident in his form.

“People might say he’s had his head turned but his contract situation doesn’t help.

“He hasn’t scored from open play for six weeks and he’s just not himself on the pitch.”

It seems unlikely that Salah will be left out of the clash at the Etihad. There were positive signs during the victory against Benfica that he was picking up good positions and on a different night could have had two goals.

A resolution in the contract situation will no doubt help though so let's hope it is not long before positive news on that front.

