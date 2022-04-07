Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Mo Wouldn't Get In The Team' - Former Liverpool Player Says Mohamed Salah Could Be Dropped Ahead Of Huge Manchester City Clash

Former Liverpool player John Alridge has been speaking in a recent interview about the form of Mohamed Salah ahead of the huge Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium in sensational form and with the opportunity to leapfrog Pep Guardiola's team in the race for the title.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), Aldridge believes on current form, Salah should be dropped.

“If you’re going by form, Mo wouldn’t get in the team.

“As good as he is, as great as he is, as much as we love him, on present form he’s struggling."

Aldridge also went on to say that the situation of his contract isn't helping and the distraction is now evident in his form.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“People might say he’s had his head turned but his contract situation doesn’t help.

“He hasn’t scored from open play for six weeks and he’s just not himself on the pitch.”

It seems unlikely that Salah will be left out of the clash at the Etihad. There were positive signs during the victory against Benfica that he was picking up good positions and on a different night could have had two goals.

A resolution in the contract situation will no doubt help though so let's hope it is not long before positive news on that front.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Alisson Becker Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Looks As If He Has Got Eyes In His Back!' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrewjust now
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 32 - April 8th to 10th

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

‘The Numbers Involved Are Just Crazy’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Talks Erling Haaland Transfer

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
john henry
Quotes

Liverpool And Boston Red Sox Owner John W Henry Breaks Silence On His Future Plans With FSG And The Club

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
John McGinn Declan Rice
Transfers

'He Could Be The Next Jordan Henderson' - Former Player On Premier League Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match
Media

Quotes: Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes Talk Linking Reds with Borussia Dortmund Superstar Erling Haaland

By Sam Patterson13 hours ago
Declan Rice Harry Kane
Transfers

'Would Fit The Profile' - John Barnes Believes £150million Rated Premier League Player Would Be Perfect For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago