Mohamed Salah Speaks Out After Champions League Loss To Real Madrid | 'I Cannot Express In Words'

Mohamed Salah has finally addressed Liverpool's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah has now commented on the pain of losing to Real Madrid (for the second time) in the Champions League final.

The 29-year-old released a message on his Twitter account on Thursday morning to the Liverpool fans saying: 

"I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn't."

Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham

Salah followed by showing his appreciation to his fans saying that he "cannot thank the fans enough for [their] support". 

It has been a season of what-ifs for the Liverpool number eleven after further disappointment on the international stage, in failing to win the AFCON and then falling just short of qualifying for the World Cup just after.

Despite Salah's impressive individual accolades, he said he would "give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final". 

This shows that despite recent rumours, the Egyptian's heart is still well and truly at Anfield. 

Although contract talks are still very much in the limelight, there is no guarantee whatsoever that Salah will extend past 2023. However, he has vowed to play next season at Merseyside.

Whether Salah extends his current deal is guesswork, at this stage. A lot of the news conflicts with each other. 

But the longer the whole saga goes on, the more unlikely it is that he will sign a new deal.

Journalist James Pearce reported on Wednesday morning that Salah would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he were to leave the club. 

This is a Liverpool supporter's worst nightmare; a move to rivals such as Manchester City or Chelsea would certainly leave a scar on his Liverpool career.

(Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP via Getty Images)
