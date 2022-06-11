Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah 'Shocked' By His Poor Balon D'Or Rating

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has admitted that he was 'shocked' by his poor rank in the 2021 Balon d'Or.

In an interview with French Football, via Marca, Salah said;

"It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021. For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final.

"But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months. Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one."

Salah starred for Liverpool this season, finishing as the club's highest goal scorer in the Premier League, getting 23 goals and 13 assists, which also saw him win the leagues golden boot and finish with the most assists.

This season, Salah has done everything he can to try and secure himself a Balon d'Or, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Reds.

However, losses in the final of both the Champions League and AFCON, as well as missing out on Premier League glory with the Reds, could put see him miss out yet again.

Salah is currently the second favourite for the award, behind only Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

