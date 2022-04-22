‘The Fans Know What I Want’ Mohamed Salah Once Again Puts The Ball In FSG’s Court Over New Liverpool Contract

Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool, confirming it is not everything to do with money. The Egyptian King’s contract is set to run out in 2023.

The success Liverpool have had under Jurgen Klopp has a lot to thank for the incredible performances and numbers Mohamed Salah has been putting up throughout his career at Anfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

From breaking records to clutch moments, the Egyptian King has been nothing less than sensational for The Reds and to most fans warrants a new contract without hesitation.

However, he and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa had reportedly turned down a contract offer back in December, demanding more of a wage increase.

Since those reports, different stories have been circulating around and Salah himself has revealed his feelings on the situation a couple of times.

IMAGO / PA Images

Once again, Mohamed Salah has reminded everyone what his intentions are for his future. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Liverpool forward plays down how much money has to do with the stalling of negotiations.

“I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

