Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times has provided an update on the contract situation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and as of yet, no deal has been struck to extend his stay at a club where he is adored by the fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joyce told the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel that the current stalemate is clearly a result of the failure to find an agreement over money but that doesn't mean it will not happen.

'It's obviously a money issue as Salah has said repeatedly all season he is happy at Liverpool.

"Liverpool want him to stay but as yet the two sides are apart on that valuation.

"There doesn't seem to be a resolution imminent but like all these things it can change with a phone call.

Salah is not the only player out of contract in the near future with Divock Origi rumoured to be fancied by AC Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Joyce also went on to mention the other players who are nearing the end of their current deals.

"You've also got on top of his, Firmino, Mane, Keita, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, all with 14, 15 months left and James Milner end of the season."

Watch the full interview with Joyce here:

