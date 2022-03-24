Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist
Reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times has provided an update on the contract situation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in a recent interview.
The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and as of yet, no deal has been struck to extend his stay at a club where he is adored by the fans.
Joyce told the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel that the current stalemate is clearly a result of the failure to find an agreement over money but that doesn't mean it will not happen.
'It's obviously a money issue as Salah has said repeatedly all season he is happy at Liverpool.
"Liverpool want him to stay but as yet the two sides are apart on that valuation.
"There doesn't seem to be a resolution imminent but like all these things it can change with a phone call.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More
Salah is not the only player out of contract in the near future with Divock Origi rumoured to be fancied by AC Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Joyce also went on to mention the other players who are nearing the end of their current deals.
"You've also got on top of his, Firmino, Mane, Keita, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, all with 14, 15 months left and James Milner end of the season."
Watch the full interview with Joyce here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City
- International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
- 'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok