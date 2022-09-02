Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film

Not many players come bigger in football than Egyptian King Mohamed Salah. So if there were to be a film about him, surely only the biggest actors could get the part.

The Liverpool winger’s incredible journey from his home nation in Africa to the level he has reached is something to behold. From not knowing which route to take at a young age to becoming one of the best in the world in the sport.

Salah started his career with Egyptian side El Mokawloon SC, until the league was suspended, where he made the move that excelled his career to another level.

Champions League side Basel allowed the Liverpool star to present what he was capable of with millions of eyes in watching. One club in particular were impressed. That club was Chelsea.

However, a stumbling block presented itself, where Salah was close to having join the Egyptian military force, but was in the end exempted. His time at Chelsea was one to forget and had to revitalise his career elsewhere.

Another important move in his career was the move tonItaly, where he played for both Fiorentina then Roma. That is when Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool came knocking and the rest was history.

Egypt’s king quickly became a fan favourite and a national treasure. Since then, his consistency and levels has taking him into conversations about the best players in the world.

Mohamed Salah’s journey is something of a blockbuster in itself and when asked by BBC Sport’s Liam MacDevitt who he would want to play him in a big Hollywood film.

“That’s a tough one,” Salah replied laughing.

“I love Kevin Hart,” he continued.

