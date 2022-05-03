Skip to main content

Mohamed Salah: 'I Want To Play Real Madrid [In The Champions League Final]'

After advancing to the Champions League final, Mohamed Salah admitted that he wants to play Real Madrid after losing to them in the 2018 UCL final.

Liverpool have officially advanced to the Champions League Final that will take place in Paris later this month.

Jurgen Klopp's side made it past tricky La Liga side Villarreal, beating them 5-2 on aggregate over two legs.

Luis Diaz Trent Alexander-Arnold Ibrahima Konate Virgil Van Dijk

The Reds will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid after their Semi-Final matchup is decided tomorrow.

While Liverpool players and supporters are celebrating making it to the final, many are discussing who they want to face.

Mohamed Salah is no different.

Mohamed Salah Wants Real Madrid Revenge

Mohamed Salah Villarreal

Just moments after the final whistle blew marking Liverpool's Champions League Semi-Final victory, Mohamed Salah was asked who he would rather face in the final.

As always, Salah gave an honest answer saying, "I want to play Real Madrid."

“I want to play Real Madrid. I have to be honest. If you’re asking me personally, I want to play Madrid.”

Mohamed Salah on who he would rather play in the Champions League Final.

Liverpool famously played Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final.

Liverpool ultimately lost 3-1 after a series of horrendous errors from Loris Karius and the loss of Mohamed Salah to injury in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid

It seems that Mohamed Salah has not forgotten about that night at the NSC Olimpiyshiy Stadium in Kyiv and he is out for revenge.

Liverpool Villarreal
Jurgen Klopp
Luis Diaz Trent Alexander-Arnold Ibrahima Konate Virgil Van Dijk
LeBron
Luis Diaz Trent Alexander-Arnold Ibrahima Konate Virgil Van Dijk
Champions League Trophy
Sadio Mane
Luis Diaz Villarreal
