    November 1, 2021
    ‘That’s How You Achieve Great Things’ - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Reveals How He Improves So Much Each Season

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has said that he's always focusing on his next target he sets himself so he can keep improving.

    Mohamed Salah is a machine. The Egyptian has been improving season on season. 

    From his goal scoring ability to his link-up play. Every campaign he appears to have worked on his weaknesses and made them strengths.

    This season is proof of that. He's already scored 10 Premier League goals and has six assists.

    He is reaching the levels of the all time greats. If he continues at this pace then he could break his own goal scoring record, which would be amazing to witness.

    Mo Salah Reveals How He Keeps on Improving

    In a recent interview, Mohamed Salah has revealed all. He says that he is constantly looking at things he can improve on, even the small details other footballers don't think about.

    “I am always trying to look at things which help me work really hard to try and achieve bigger goals and I also look to the smaller things just to make me stay focused. These things really do motivate me.” said Salah.

    “It's always the next thing for me because once you accept where you are you just relax and you can start going down. 

    "Once you have that next target and then the next target and that's what can drive you. That's how you achieve great things."

