Mohamed Salah Reveals Who Is The Fastest Player At Liverpool - Van Dijk, Mane, Gomez?

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been answering questions about a whole host of subjects and revealed who he believes is the fastest player at the club.

Speaking on the British GQ YouTube channel, Salah was responding to comments raised on Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube and TikTok.

Mohamed Salah

The 29 year old is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations where they lost their opening match 1-0 to Nigeria on Tuesday.

Salah has been in scintillating form this season and has taken his game to new heights with 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The forward's pace is definitely one of the many assets he possesses and when asked how fast he is Salah responded:

"I don't know. I just feel I'm fast. I'm trying to use that in the game."

The Egyptian also believes he is the fastest at Liverpool but gave worthy mentions to some of his teammates.

"When there is a ball in the space...I'm the fastest. Virgil Van Dijk is very fast. Sadio Mane is fast. Joe Gomez is very fast. But I'm always choosing myself!"

