'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Dreams To Be One Of The Greatest Goalscorers In Liverpool's History As Pressure Piles On FSG Regarding His New Contract

Mohamed Salah has revealed his desire to go down in Liverpool's history as one of the best, but it's still down to FSG on whether he is allowed to have the opportunity to do so.

The 'Egyptian King' has been unbelievable for Liverpool since the start of the season. 10 goals and 6 assists to his name already, he is way on his way to winning individual awards but would love it to add onto team achievements.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Speaking recently, Salah spoke about his career goals and that he wants to become a Liverpool legend.

“It's really important for me if people say I am one of the greatest goalscorers in the club's history and I want to win as many trophies as I can.

"That's why you play football, so hopefully we can do that.”

“I am always trying to look at things which help me work really hard to try and achieve bigger goals and I also look to the smaller things just to make me stay focused. These things really do motivate me.”

"It's always the next thing for me because once you accept where you are you just relax and you can start going down."

The Egyptian talks about the targets he sets which allows him to be the greatest he can be.

"Once you have that next target and then the next target and that's what can drive you. That's how you achieve great things."

“I can't say whether I am the best or not, so I just leave that to other people. I know the manager has said that to the media but I just always try to focus for the team to win games and he knows that.”

“It's the most important thing for both of us and for us as a team. So I am just hoping to carry on like that."

“We are all motivated to win something. I came back and I felt like there were a lot of things to prove and I am just trying my best to help the team which is the most important thing, trying to score goals and give assists.”