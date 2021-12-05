'I'm The Best Player In The World' - Mohamed Salah Says It How It Is Following The Disappointment Of Him Finishing Only Seventh In The Ballon D'Or

During an interview, Mohamed Salah has had his say on his seventh place finish in the Ballon d'Or last week. He has stated that he isn't too bothered about not winning it as he knows he is the best in the world anyway.

Mohamed Salah has started the season on sensational form, already having 13 goals and 8 assists to his name in 15 matches. The 'Egyptian King' is onto yet another record breaking season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Liverpool forward also finished the end of last season with amazing performances to help Liverpool surge into the top 4 and eventually finish 3rd, despite being written off.

2021 has been, all in all, an impressive year for Salah, so coming up to the end of the year awards, he was expected to do quite well. However that was not the case. Last week, the Egyptian winger was voted only 7th in the Ballon d'Or. Coming behind the likes of Jorginho, Karim Benzema and a not so impressive Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has recently had his say about the disappointing moment in an interview with Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr TV. He states that he is the best in the world, regardless of the voting last week.

“At the end of the day it’s people’s opinions, but in my mind, I’m the best player in the world, that’s what I say to myself. I can’t say that I don’t want to win the Ballon d’Or or FIFA’s The Best, of course, I want to win either of them."

"But if I don’t win either of them, there is no problem. Everything I want, I usually get. I know that I will win either of them later, I’m not worried.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook