'How Special Would It Be' - Mohamed Salah Hoping For First Trophy With Egypt Ahead Of AFCON Final Against Senegal

Egypt face Senegal this evening in the AFCON final, which sees Liverpool's star men Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off against each other for Africa's international prize.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in some of the biggest matches and moments in recent football history. He has been key to Liverpool winning both the Champions League and Premier League. However, he wants more and he is desperate for one of them to be for his country.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Egyptian has so far been sensational in the road to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt have had to work hard for their spot in the final, having had to endure two 120 minute matches going down to penalties.

Speaking prior to tonight's match, Mohamed Salah has spoken of his desire to win the cup for his country and how much it would mean to him.

"I won the Champions League which was a great feeling, and I won the Premier League after 30 years with my club. I won in Switzerland, I won everywhere, and also I want to have that feeling of winning my first trophy with my country.

"How special it would be. I am so excited and everyone is ready so hopefully, we can win it tomorrow. It is very special to win a trophy with your country."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook