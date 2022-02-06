Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'How Special Would It Be' - Mohamed Salah Hoping For First Trophy With Egypt Ahead Of AFCON Final Against Senegal

Egypt face Senegal this evening in the AFCON final, which sees Liverpool's star men Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off against each other for Africa's international prize.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in some of the biggest matches and moments in recent football history. He has been key to Liverpool winning both the Champions League and Premier League. However, he wants more and he is desperate for one of them to be for his country. 

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has so far been sensational in the road to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt have had to work hard for their spot in the final, having had to endure two 120 minute matches going down to penalties. 

Speaking prior to tonight's match, Mohamed Salah has spoken of his desire to win the cup for his country and how much it would mean to him.

Read More

"I won the Champions League which was a great feeling, and I won the Premier League after 30 years with my club. I won in Switzerland, I won everywhere, and also I want to have that feeling of winning my first trophy with my country.

 "How special it would be. I am so excited and everyone is ready so hopefully, we can win it tomorrow. It is very special to win a trophy with your country."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'How Special Would It Be' - Mohamed Salah Hoping For First Trophy With Egypt Ahead Of AFCON Final Against Senegal

1 minute ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Harvey Elliott's Anfield Return Collides With The Arrival of Luis Diaz For Liverpool

8 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool’s 3-1 Win Against Cardiff City

25 minutes ago
Santiago Bernabeu
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Granada: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

42 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off

53 minutes ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City | Match Highlights | FA Cup Fourth Round | Diaz Assist & Elliott Goal

2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff: FA Cup Match Review

2 hours ago