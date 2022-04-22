'It's Going To Be A Sad Moment' Mohamed Salah Speaks About Leaving Liverpool As Contract Talks Still Undecided

Liverpool's board are still yet to agree on a deal with Mohamed Salah on a new contract and the future of the Egyptian is unknown, despite his clear desire to stay.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career has been full of incredible moments, as the Egyptian has been key to the rise back to the top for the club.

Unfortunately, a player's career is only short and Salah will leave The Reds, whether it be next year or in five more years.

As current contract negotiations between both parties have stalled, due to disagreements, there is always a chance that the forward leaves sooner rather than later

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Mohamed Salah reveals his dread of leaving the club he loves, stating that Liverpool is the place he's most enjoyed playing throughout his career.

“To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me. I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment.

“This club means a lot to me. I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere. I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family.”

