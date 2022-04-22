Skip to main content

'It's Going To Be A Sad Moment' Mohamed Salah Speaks About Leaving Liverpool As Contract Talks Still Undecided

Liverpool's board are still yet to agree on a deal with Mohamed Salah on a new contract and the future of the Egyptian is unknown, despite his clear desire to stay.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career has been full of incredible moments, as the Egyptian has been key to the rise back to the top for the club. 

Mohamed Salah

Unfortunately, a player's career is only short and Salah will leave The Reds, whether it be next year or in five more years. 

As current contract negotiations between both parties have stalled, due to disagreements, there is always a chance that the forward leaves sooner rather than later

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Mohamed Salah reveals his dread of leaving the club he loves, stating that Liverpool is the place he's most enjoyed playing throughout his career.

“To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me. I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment.

“This club means a lot to me. I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere. I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family.” 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Firmino Injury Update | Keita & Thiago Form

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘The Fans Know What I Want’ Mohamed Salah Once Again Puts The Ball In FSG’s Court Over New Liverpool Contract

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'I Think The Time Has Come' - Former Player On Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Konrad Laimer Christopher Nkunku Dani Olmo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Midfielder

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Breaking: FA Cup Final Officials Named Being Jurgen Klopp’s Nightmare | Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Part II

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance With Liverpool & Manchester United Interested

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Bayern Munich All Possible Destinations For Serie A Sensation

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago