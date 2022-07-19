Skip to main content

Mohammed Salah Is One of the Greatest Players the Premier League Has Seen - Former Liverpool Player on the Egyptian

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 Mohammed Salah has been nothing short of a revelation in a red shirt, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has shared his views on the Egyptian.

Salah arrived on Merseyside from Italian side AS Roma in July 2017 and in just five years finds himself at number nine on Liverpool's all-time goal-scoring list. Salah has a return of 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 outings for Klopp's side.

The Egyptian King has cemented himself as a clear fan favourite on Merseyside and has recently signed a new three-year deal at the club which will make him the highest-paid player in Liverpool Football Club history.

Speaking exclusively to Genting Casino the former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson had this to say when asked is Salah one of the greatest Premier League players of all time? "Yes, Salah is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time.

"He is one of the fastest to get to the number of goals he’s got to as well and he’s world class." 

Johnson then went on to add "When he’s on form, he’s hard to stop so you have to put him up there as one of the all time best."

