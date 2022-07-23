Skip to main content

'More Tickets And More Hospitality' - Liverpool Commercial Director On Anfield Road Expansion

Liverpool Football Club's Commercial Director Ben Latty has been giving his thoughts on the Anfield Road stand expansion which has taken a huge leap in recent days with the completion of the eagerly anticipated roof truss.

Once completed, the expansion of the stand will add an extra 7,000 seats taking the overall capacity of Anfield past 61,000 meaning greater revenue for the club in the future. 

Anfield Road Redevelopment

Latty who has previously worked in the NBA and for fellow football club Fulham is excited and hopeful of what the new developed stand will bring the club: 

"We're trying to increase the amount of events we put on throughout the year and not on a match day, and there's a great team that do that, whether it's conferences, events etc," Latty told the Liverpool Echo.

"We always work closely with the local residents and the community as well in terms of making sure that we're doing things the right way. 

"But stadium concerts are absolutely a key part of how we bring major events to the city of Liverpool and we're incredibly proud. 

"There's an opportunity to do to do that and continue to do that but next year we won't be able to," added Latty.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anfield

"We've got a big project ourselves going on, which is the Anfield Road End and that's an important project for us as a club. 

"The way we run our club is sustainable, so for us to increase the capacity it gives opportunity for people to come and see us meaning more tickets and more hospitality.

"But of course, we will be looking at bringing more world class acts to the city of Liverpool and long may that continue. Everyone that has played that Liverpool, at Anfield, has been incredibly complementary and positive about the experience they've had. 

"We've had some of the biggest acts in the world. So yeah, absolutely, we will be looking for that." 

The expansion of the Anfield Road stand is currently on track and is expected to be completed in time for the 2023/24 season. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

Interview: Fabinho On His New Son, Stefan Bajcetic And Confusion Over Nickname

By Rowan Lee51 minutes ago
Stefan Bajcetic
Quotes

'I Love The Football Here And That's My Dream' - Liverpool Youngster On Training With The First Team

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

‘That We Try to Do It Again, at Least Like We Did Last Year and if It Is Possible Then to Do Better’ - Jurgen Klopp on What Fans Can Expect This Season

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘So, I Know Mo Is Very, Very Happy That We Found an Agreement.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah Contract

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Yeah, They Are on the Agenda’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘He Has Fitted Very Well In. It’s a New Club, Everything Is New.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Now for Us It Is a Normal Pre-season.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Austria Pre-season Camp

By Matty Orme6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'The season hasn’t even started yet – at least give him a season before judging whether it has been a poor season.' - Pundit on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme7 hours ago