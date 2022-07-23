'More Tickets And More Hospitality' - Liverpool Commercial Director On Anfield Road Expansion

Liverpool Football Club's Commercial Director Ben Latty has been giving his thoughts on the Anfield Road stand expansion which has taken a huge leap in recent days with the completion of the eagerly anticipated roof truss.

Once completed, the expansion of the stand will add an extra 7,000 seats taking the overall capacity of Anfield past 61,000 meaning greater revenue for the club in the future.

Latty who has previously worked in the NBA and for fellow football club Fulham is excited and hopeful of what the new developed stand will bring the club:

"We're trying to increase the amount of events we put on throughout the year and not on a match day, and there's a great team that do that, whether it's conferences, events etc," Latty told the Liverpool Echo.

"We always work closely with the local residents and the community as well in terms of making sure that we're doing things the right way.

"But stadium concerts are absolutely a key part of how we bring major events to the city of Liverpool and we're incredibly proud.

"There's an opportunity to do to do that and continue to do that but next year we won't be able to," added Latty.

IMAGO / News Images

"We've got a big project ourselves going on, which is the Anfield Road End and that's an important project for us as a club.

"The way we run our club is sustainable, so for us to increase the capacity it gives opportunity for people to come and see us meaning more tickets and more hospitality.

"But of course, we will be looking at bringing more world class acts to the city of Liverpool and long may that continue. Everyone that has played that Liverpool, at Anfield, has been incredibly complementary and positive about the experience they've had.

"We've had some of the biggest acts in the world. So yeah, absolutely, we will be looking for that."

The expansion of the Anfield Road stand is currently on track and is expected to be completed in time for the 2023/24 season.

