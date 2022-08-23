Skip to main content

'Must Improve' - Alisson Becker Has Words For Liverpool Teammates After Manchester United Loss

Keeper Alisson Becker has shares his disappointment after Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Three games down and Liverpool find themselves winless going into the next match against Bournemouth.

A poor start to the season continued last night as The Reds slumped to their first defeat against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Goals by England duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and a consolation goal by Mohamed Salah saw the home side come away as 2-1 victors. 

Liverpool won the same fixture last year 5-0, but failed to make their presence known last night. It was their opponents, however, that looked like the original favourites for the match and dominated from the start. 

Despite his best efforts Alisson Becker was unfortunate to be on the losing side, keeping the score line down with a couple of brilliant saves.

The Liverpool keeper spoke to Sky Sports after the game, in which he stated that it was 'difficult' for him to speak and the team 'must improve' in the coming weeks. 

"It’s really difficult to come here and speak about a defeat. We believe that we played in a few moments in the game better than them.

"But in a game you have to do everything to win and to make better your performance - we couldn’t do that. We all agree that we must improve our performance. We have to be more consistent.

"We have to come back to the clean sheets again and we have to play better with the ball making better choices - we all agree on that. This is what we are going to chase for the next game."

