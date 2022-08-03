Skip to main content

‘My Personal Theory Is That We May See a High Number of Smaller Time-Loss Injuries’ - Medical Expert Predicts Flurry of Injuries for Liverpool

Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's friendly with RC Strasbourg on Sunday after being advised against playing in the fixture by the club's medical department. Medical expert Ben Dinnery feels this may be the start of a flurry of minor injuries for Jurgen Klopp's side.

After the final pre-season game against Strasbourg, Klopp revealed that Jones has been desperate to feature in the friendly at Anfield, but the club's medical department decided against it due to an 'unspecified knock'

Jones joined Alisson, Konate, Keita, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey and Kelleher on the sidelines, and medical expert Dinnery predicts this is just the start for Liverpool on the injury front.

Curtis Jones

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Dinnery said “Jones wants to put his hat in the ring to be in and around the starting XI for the first game of the season,

“He’s young, he’s desperate, and he wants to be a part of it. But he’ll know in hindsight that this was the right decision. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He may have been flagged as a potential risk. The medical department in conjunction with the player will have decided it’s best not to risk it in a non-competitive game."

Dinnery went on to add “There are eight players sidelined for Liverpool. But my personal theory is that we may see a high number of smaller time-loss injuries, little niggles that ordinarily other teams will play through.

“But what we’ll see is the return-to-play timelines being dramatically reduced because the players aren’t risked unnecessarily. 

"Klopp will rotate accordingly to minimise the risk to any of his players suffering a significant setback.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

‘Losing Konate Will Be A Blow’ - Pundit On Injury Concern For Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Mikel Arteta
Articles

Watch: Mikel Arteta Plays Liverpool Anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' At Arsenal Training Ground

By Owen Cummings9 hours ago
England Women
Articles

England Lionesses European Championship Win And What It Will Do For Women's Football

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Will He Be Number One?' - Pundit On Battle Of Liverpool Strikers Darwin Nunez & Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Quotes

'A No-Brainer' - Diogo Jota Signs New Liverpool Contract With No Hesitation

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Neco Williams
Quotes

Former Liverpool Champions League winner on Neco Williams Departure

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Alisson Becker Adrian Caoimhin Kelleher
Articles

Fulham v Liverpool: Four Selection Dilemmas For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Premier League Opener

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago