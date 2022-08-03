‘My Personal Theory Is That We May See a High Number of Smaller Time-Loss Injuries’ - Medical Expert Predicts Flurry of Injuries for Liverpool

Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's friendly with RC Strasbourg on Sunday after being advised against playing in the fixture by the club's medical department. Medical expert Ben Dinnery feels this may be the start of a flurry of minor injuries for Jurgen Klopp's side.

After the final pre-season game against Strasbourg, Klopp revealed that Jones has been desperate to feature in the friendly at Anfield, but the club's medical department decided against it due to an 'unspecified knock'

Jones joined Alisson, Konate, Keita, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey and Kelleher on the sidelines, and medical expert Dinnery predicts this is just the start for Liverpool on the injury front.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Dinnery said “Jones wants to put his hat in the ring to be in and around the starting XI for the first game of the season,

“He’s young, he’s desperate, and he wants to be a part of it. But he’ll know in hindsight that this was the right decision.

He may have been flagged as a potential risk. The medical department in conjunction with the player will have decided it’s best not to risk it in a non-competitive game."

Dinnery went on to add “There are eight players sidelined for Liverpool. But my personal theory is that we may see a high number of smaller time-loss injuries, little niggles that ordinarily other teams will play through.

“But what we’ll see is the return-to-play timelines being dramatically reduced because the players aren’t risked unnecessarily.

"Klopp will rotate accordingly to minimise the risk to any of his players suffering a significant setback.”

