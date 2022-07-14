Skip to main content

'My Prime Was At Liverpool' - Former Keeper On Spending His 'Best Years' At Anfield

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has spoken fondly of his time at Liverpool after he signed from Villarreal in 2005.

Jose Enrique Pepe Reina Luis Suarez

The Spanish international made 394 appearances for the Reds, keeping 177 clean sheets and helping them to FA Cup glory in 2006.

The 39-year-old has who has just completed a move back to the La Liga side from Lazio on a free transfer admitted to Marca (via Sport Witness) he thinks his prime years were whilst he was at Anfield.

“My prime was Liverpool. From 2005 to 2010, on a sporting level, they were the best years of my life when I performed the best, and the numbers are there.

“I have tried to be competitive throughout my career, in one way or another. I’ve stuck to the course, as they say in golf, as long as I can.”

Reina joined Liverpool just after their Champions League victory in 2005 and became a key component in Rafa Benitez's team that came close to Premier League glory.

There is no doubt that at his best, he was an outstanding keeper who Liverpool struggled to truly replace until the signing of Alisson Becker.

