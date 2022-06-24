Naby Keita Given Sell Warning, If He Doesn't Prove Consistent Enough For Jurgen Klopp

The arrival of Naby Keita in 2018 was met with a lot of excitement within the Liverpool fanbase. The potential the Guinea midfielder had plenty of potential, however, a mixture of injuries and inconsistency has hampered his time with The Reds.

This season may prove to be Naby Keita's most important in his Liverpool career. Next year's summer transfer window will see the club reportedly stepping up its pursuit of a midfielder.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

For Keita himself, he will need to prove himself to Jurgen Klopp that he can be reliable, both in terms of fitness and consistency. This view is also shared by former Liverpool player Danny Murphy.

Speaking to BeMyBet via Daily Express, the former Premier League midfielder warned Naby Keita about losing trust from Jurgen Klopp, stating that he has been 'underwhelming.'

“I think he’s probably the signing that hasn’t exceeded expectations. He’s been a little bit underwhelming.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He’s had some terrific games and he’s shown some good quality. He understands the role, or he’s understanding the role more and more, in Klopp’s side and he’s played him in some big games.

"There is definitely some trust there and I think Klopp believes there’s more to come from him. I don’t think he’ll be leaving. I know there are some supporters that would be happy to move him on and bring somebody else in."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |