Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Naby Keita Given Sell Warning, If He Doesn't Prove Consistent Enough For Jurgen Klopp

The arrival of Naby Keita in 2018 was met with a lot of excitement within the Liverpool fanbase. The potential the Guinea midfielder had plenty of potential, however, a mixture of injuries and inconsistency has hampered his time with The Reds.

This season may prove to be Naby Keita's most important in his Liverpool career. Next year's summer transfer window will see the club reportedly stepping up its pursuit of a midfielder. 

Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara

For Keita himself, he will need to prove himself to Jurgen Klopp that he can be reliable, both in terms of fitness and consistency. This view is also shared by former Liverpool player Danny Murphy.

Speaking to BeMyBet via Daily Express, the former Premier League midfielder warned Naby Keita about losing trust from Jurgen Klopp, stating that he has been 'underwhelming.' 

 “I think he’s probably the signing that hasn’t exceeded expectations. He’s been a little bit underwhelming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Naby Keita

"He’s had some terrific games and he’s shown some good quality. He understands the role, or he’s understanding the role more and more, in Klopp’s side and he’s played him in some big games.

"There is definitely some trust there and I think Klopp believes there’s more to come from him. I don’t think he’ll be leaving. I know there are some supporters that would be happy to move him on and bring somebody else in."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Interested' In Bringing Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry To Anfield

By Rowan Lee33 minutes ago
ben davies lean
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's 'Forgotten Man' Set For Anfield Exit This Summer

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes 'Making A Lot Of Movement In The Market' For Liverpool Target Marco Asensio

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfers

According to a report, Liverpool could make a surprise swoop for former RB Leipzig and current Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Loris Karius
Quotes

'There Were Ups And Downs' - Loris Karius Reflects On His Liverpool Career

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Takumi Minamino Turned Down Wolves Approach In Favour Of Monaco Transfer From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Quotes

'They Don't Need To Prioritise' - Danny Murphy On Liverpool Midfield Options & Potential Signings

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'I Respect Completely His Decision' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Sadio Mane’s Transfer To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago