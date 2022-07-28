‘Naming Rights for a Stand Is Understandable. All Clubs Are Doing That Now’ - Ex Premier League Footballer Defends Liverpool Exploring Naming Rights for Anfield Road

As reported by The Athletic in an exclusive interview with club CEO Billy Hogan, Liverpool would indeed consider selling naming rights to the new Anfield Road redevelopment, ex premier league goalkeeper Paul Robinson has defended the clubs decision.

The Anfield Road redevelopment will see an additional 7,000 seats raising Anfield's capacity to over 61,000 the fourth largest in English football and the third largest in the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Robinson has defended the comments made by Hogan saying “Liverpool are very in touch with their history, probably more so than any club in the country,

“It’s so important to them. They respect and honour their club’s history. Naming rights for a stand is understandable. All clubs are doing that now.

“Whatever the naming rights will be, I suspect it will be the name of a sponsor following by ‘Anfield Road stand’. It is a clever way of doing it."

Robinson then added about the financial revenue it can bring to the club saying “Listen, it’s a clever way of getting more revenue into the club. It will strengthen them financially while also keeping one eye on the club’s history.

“They will never change the name of Anfield. Incorporating a sponsor with the re-development of the Anfield Road end is a clever move financially though.”

