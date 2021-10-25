    • October 25, 2021
    'Absolute Superstar' Former Liverpool Striker and Sky Sports Pundit Neil Mellor Says Egypt's Mohamed Salah Is First Name For Ballon d'Or

    Author:

    Neil Mellor has nothing but praise for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and thinks he could win the Ballon d'Or.

    Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, former Liverpool forward Neil Mellor spoke of his admiration for Mohamed Salah.

    The now Sky Sports pundit says playing under Jurgen Klopp is getting the best out of him and he is "scoring goals for fun."

    Here's what he had to say:

    "Absolute superstar, isn't he? He's in sensational form at the moment. There's a lot of talk about his contract, a lot of talk about the Ballon d'Or, but what you would say is he is absolutely loving playing for Liverpool Football Club." 

    "He is getting the best out of himself, the manager, the team are playing to his strengths and he’s scoring goals for fun."

    "He looks like he’s going to score every game. He scored three (yesterday) but he scored have scored a couple more.”

    "His movement is sensational in the final third, causes defenders all kind of problems. United could not handle him yesterday.”

    When you look at contenders for the Ballon d’Or, you’re looking at the best players in the world."

    "At this moment, I think Mo Salah would be the first name on everybody’s lips that they would want to pick. He’s just unbelievable.”

    Author Verdict 

    Mohamed Salah as certainly helped his case in recent weeks for his Ballon d'Or push. 

    Currently, he is the best player in the world. The award is between four players for me. Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Jorginho. 

    The 'Egyptian King' has had an incredible year all round. First half of the year, he practically carried Liverpool into third place.

    Since the new season has started, he has been unreal. A Ballon d'Or trophy at the end of this year would be the icing on the cake. 

