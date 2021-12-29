‘Absolutely Superb’ - Newcastle Legend Alan Shearer Says He Would Love to Play With Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has said that out of every Premier League player, he'd want to play with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world. His technique is unmatched by most players in world football.

He's by far the best right-back in the world and arguably already the best ever Premier League right-back.

All of that at the age of 23-years-old is absolutely crazy.

One player who would benefit massively from Trent Alexander-Arnold's unreal delivery is Alan Shearer.

The all-time Premier League goalscorer has recently said that he would love to play with the English right-back in his recent Mailbag on The Athletic.

"Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t played so much this season, so I’d say Trent Alexander-Arnold," said Alan Shearer.

"His deliveries from the wing, from set pieces, the positions he gets into, the quality of his crossing and his passing are all absolutely superb.

"To be in that Liverpool team must be dreamland for Salah, Mane and Diogo Jota."

