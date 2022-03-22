Skip to main content
'Neymar Used To Be My Idol' - Harvey Elliott Explains His Admiration For The Brazilian And How He Now Wants To Inspire Others

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been speaking about why Neymar used to be his idol and how he wants to be someone that others look up to in the future.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott was speaking in a New Balance YouTube series called Assumptions (via TEAMtalk) when he explained why he was inspired by the Brazilian.

“Neymar used to be my idol.

“To see the background where he came from and where he is now, it’s very inspirational."

The 18 year old went on to explain however that now he is trying to be his own person and someone others can look up to like he did to the PSG superstar.

“But I don’t really look up to anyone now in the game, to be honest. Now and in and around the team I want to be that figure people look up to.

“I look at players and take bits from their game to my game, but I want to be my own person. I want to play my own game, don’t want to base it off anyone else, and I want to be a figure who can inspire.”

