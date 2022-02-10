'No Complacency Can Creep In' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On Lessons Learnt From Leicester Defeat In December

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about his team's defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in December with the return fixture set to take place on Thursday evening.

The Reds went down to a 1-0 defeat after dominating the early stages of the game and missing a penalty before Ademola Lookman struck the decisive goal for Leicester in the 59th minute.

Liverpoolfc.com spoke to the England international and asked what lessons could be learned from the defeat.

"Take our chances really. It was a game where we had a lot of chances first half, a couple second, but we just couldn't quite capitalise on them (and) then we got punished in the end.

"Yeah, it wasn't our best game, so we need to make sure we are on it at all times, no complacency can creep in."

The 23-year-old was also keen to explain how important Thursday's match is as Liverpool try and chase down runaway leaders Manchester City who beat Brentford on Wednesday to open up a 12 point gap despite having played two games more.

"We know it's a tough game, we have played them many times now, so it's important for us to go and win the game. It would be a big three points."

