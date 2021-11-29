'No Ego Whatsoever' And 'Extra Gear' - Liverpool 20 Year Old On Alisson And Virgil Van Dijk

Ahead of yesterday's FAI Cup win for St Patrick's Athletic, Vitezslav Jaros has been speaking about his loan spell in Ireland and life at Liverpool with the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

The Czech under 20 international was one of the heroes pulling off a string of fine saves as St Patrick's beat Bohemian on penalties.

Jaros On His Loan At St Patrick's

In a recent interview with GOAL, Jaros gave his verdict on how he feels the loan spell has gone.

“It’s been a brilliant experience.

"I was able to settle in quickly, which was probably the thing I was most scared of before I came out here. You don’t know how easy it’s going to be to fit in, do you?

"But right from the start everyone made me feel welcome in the changing room, and that made it so much easier.

“And yeah, to win player of the year is not bad either! It gives you a lot of confidence, especially as a loan player, to pick up an award like that.

"Goalkeeping is about consistency, doing it every day, every week, so it means a lot to be recognised.”

Jaros On Alisson And The Goalkeepers At Liverpool

The 20 year old was also asked about Alisson and what it's like to train as a goalkeeper at Liverpool.

“Ali has no ego whatsoever.

"That’s the first thing that struck me about him.

“I remember my first session with him, and he was just sound! He came straight over, asked me how I was doing, where I was from, all that. It puts you at ease straight away.

“The goalkeeping group at Liverpool is great. John Achterberg and Jack Robinson are brilliant, they help you with anything you need.

"And then with Ali, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, it’s just a case of ‘watch and learn’! You can’t go wrong if you follow those three.”

Jaros On Who Stands Out In Training

Jaros also spoke about who really stands out at Liverpool in those training sessions at the Axa Training Centre.

“Ali was definitely one.

“He’s just an all-round great keeper. You watch him and there’s no weakness, he’s got everything. His shot-stopping, the way he plays out, his calmness and his positioning.

“But if I had to pick just one, I’d say Virgil Van Dijk. He just makes the game look so easy. He hardly breaks sweat, but he’s always in control.

“It’s like he’s got this extra gear for emergencies, and if he needs to he just uses it. He just cruises through games. Incredible player.”

