'No Matter What He Does' - Agent On Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

After Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the main topics of discussion.

The 23-year-old was singled out for criticism for his role in failing to keep out the Serie A leaders and accused by some of lacking intensity in his play.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

That view is also shared by agent Rob Segal who told Caught Offside that the England international needs competition.

“Liverpool have major injury problems which haven’t helped and a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold probably needs a prolonged rest.

“However, because of his standing within the club, you can feel his arrogance when he is slowly running back to goal. Alexander-Arnold knows that no matter what he does, right or wrong, he is likely to start week in, week out.

“It is no secret that Alexander-Arnold is a lot better going forward than he is defensively, so his weaknesses need to be covered and unfortunately for Klopp, at the moment, none of his side’s backline are playing particularly well. The timing of their drop-off in form has been really unfortunate.”

LFCTR Verdict

Alexander-Arnold was bright going forward in the first 30 minutes against Napoli but was caught out badly by the goals conceded in the first half.

There is no doubt he needs competition as does everyone in the team so the hope will be that new signing Calvin Ramsay will be fit and ready to go in the coming weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |