'No one is stronger than me': Michail Antonio claims he is stronger than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

November 3, 2021
'No One Is Stronger Than Me': West Ham's Michail Antonio Believes He Is Stronger Than Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Author:

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is certainly a handful on his day (which seem to be coming ever more regularly this season) but he has claimed that he is stronger than Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk.

The Irons are flying high in fourth place with Antonio third to Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy in the Premier League goal scoring charts.

He has a reputation for shrugging off defenders with ease, and in a recent interview he has stated that no one is stronger than he is.

'Virgil (is a strong centre-back). He is strong. No one should be stronger than me,” said Antonio when talking to Wingmen.

'Virgil is up there. Fernandinho is strong. Kurt Zouma is a strong guy.

'But I am talking about who is going to be stronger than me? No one is stronger than me.'

Antonio will be able to test his strength against the Dutchman as West Ham face Liverpool on Sunday at the London Stadium - and he has a good record against the Reds in his time with the East London club.

Despite only winning two of his nine matches against the Reds, he has notched five times including in the 1-1 draw in February 2019 - which arguably saw the Reds lose the title to Manchester City.

