'No Rivals' - Diogo Jota On Being The Best FIFA Player At Liverpool

Diogo Jota has been speaking about how he is the best player of the FIFA game at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old won the ePremier League invitational tournament in 2020 by beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

Speaking to Sky Sports from adidas HQ, Jota said he really enjoyed spending time with his family during the summer and admitted he can't wait for FIFA 23 to be released.

“It is really important to spend time with them and see them all, of course, that is always nice, but I am also waiting for FIFA 23 to come out because I just love that game. I love football and I love competing. With FIFA, I am able to do both."

When quizzed on who his main rivals are when it comes to playing FIFA, the Portugal international had no hesitation in saying he has no competition at Liverpool.

“At Liverpool, for sure....No rivals.”

Whether Alexander-Arnold would agree with Jota's sentiments after he only lost the 2020 tournament in extra-time remains to be seen!

For now, however, the most important things for Reds fans is to see Jota back on the pitch sooner rather than later as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

