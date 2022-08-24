Skip to main content

'No Rivals' - Diogo Jota On Being The Best FIFA Player At Liverpool

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Diogo Jota has been speaking about how he is the best player of the FIFA game at Liverpool in a recent interview.

Diogo Jota

The 25-year-old won the ePremier League invitational tournament in 2020 by beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

Speaking to Sky Sports from adidas HQ, Jota said he really enjoyed spending time with his family during the summer and admitted he can't wait for FIFA 23 to be released.

“It is really important to spend time with them and see them all, of course, that is always nice, but I am also waiting for FIFA 23 to come out because I just love that game. I love football and I love competing. With FIFA, I am able to do both."

When quizzed on who his main rivals are when it comes to playing FIFA, the Portugal international had no hesitation in saying he has no competition at Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“At Liverpool, for sure....No rivals.”

Whether Alexander-Arnold would agree with Jota's sentiments after he only lost the 2020 tournament in extra-time remains to be seen!

For now, however, the most important things for Reds fans is to see Jota back on the pitch sooner rather than later as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jugren Klopp
Quotes

'Liverpool Were Slow"' - Former Liverpool Player Provides Feedback On Liverpool's Recent Loss To Manchester United

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Think We Could See Him Start' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Player To Face Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
EFL Cup Trophy
News

2022-23 EFL Cup | Who Can Liverpool Draw?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2022/23 Premier League Season

By Neil Andrew
John W. Henry
Quotes

FSG Ownership: Boston Red Sox Fan Honest View | Liverpool | John W Henry

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Diogo Jota
Media

'It Is Working Well' | Diogo Jota Speaks About Liverpool's Recruitment Policy

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Who Could Liverpool Realistically Sign, Should They Bring In A Desired Midfielder

By Alex Caddick
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Transfers

'Put Their Hands In Their Pockets' - Pundit Urges Liverpool To Spend On Midfield Reinforcements

By Neil Andrew