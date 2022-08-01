‘Nobody Is Taking Andy Robertson’s Shirt.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Left-Back Options

Kostas Tsimikas has established himself as a reliable backup to Andy Robertson since his £11.7million arrival from Greek side Olympiakos in the summer of 2020. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes regardless of Tsimikas' performances, Robertson will never be dislodged from Klopp's side.

Last season Tsimikas staked a serious claim to be Liverpool's starting left-back ahead of Scotland international captain Robertson. Amid an array of fantastic performances at the start of the 21/22 campaign, many fans were calling for the Greek to become Liverpool's starting left fullback.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Robinson has heaped praise on Tsimikas, however, stated that Robertson will always be Jurgen's number one choice “If Robertson is fit he plays.

“Tsimikas was very good when he played last season but I still don’t think he’s on the level of Robertson."

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper went on to say “There is going to be a lot of games again this season though. Tsimikas is going to get game time.

“It is not dissimilar to Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City. Everyone was saying he won’t get game time at City because of Rodri. But at City and Liverpool, squad players start 25 games a year.

“Tsimikas will not be first choice. Nobody is taking Andy Robertson’s shirt. He’s been so consistent over the past few seasons.

“But there will be game time for Tsimikas this season. He will have a key role to play if they are to challenge across all fronts again.”

