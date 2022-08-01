Skip to main content

‘Nobody Is Taking Andy Robertson’s Shirt.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Left-Back Options

Kostas Tsimikas has established himself as a reliable backup to Andy Robertson since his £11.7million arrival from Greek side Olympiakos in the summer of 2020. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes regardless of Tsimikas' performances, Robertson will never be dislodged from Klopp's side.

Last season Tsimikas staked a serious claim to be Liverpool's starting left-back ahead of Scotland international captain Robertson. Amid an array of fantastic performances at the start of the 21/22 campaign, many fans were calling for the Greek to become Liverpool's starting left fullback.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Robinson has heaped praise on Tsimikas, however, stated that Robertson will always be Jurgen's number one choice “If Robertson is fit he plays.

“Tsimikas was very good when he played last season but I still don’t think he’s on the level of Robertson."

Kostas Tsimikas
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper went on to say “There is going to be a lot of games again this season though. Tsimikas is going to get game time.

“It is not dissimilar to Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City. Everyone was saying he won’t get game time at City because of Rodri. But at City and Liverpool, squad players start 25 games a year.

“Tsimikas will not be first choice. Nobody is taking Andy Robertson’s shirt. He’s been so consistent over the past few seasons.

“But there will be game time for Tsimikas this season. He will have a key role to play if they are to challenge across all fronts again.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Andy Robertson and Timo Werner challenge for the ball
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Target Set To Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings22 minutes ago
Mikkel Damsgaard
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford

By Owen Cummings57 minutes ago
imago1013566159h
Quotes

'Hopefully We Can Start Off With A Flyer' - Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Looks Ahead

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘Therefore, for Me, I Don’t Support the Decision of a Handball’ - Ex-premier League Referee View on Nunez’s Penalty Decision

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
imago1013560526h
Quotes

'He's A Good Footballer, It's Clear' - Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott Post Strasbourg Friendly

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

‘Something Like This Could Give You the Edge. You Can See Why You Would Call It a Secret Weapon’ - Finance Guru on How Liverpool Can Edge Manchester City

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Will He Be Number One?' - Pundit On Battle Of Liverpool Strikers Darwin Nunez & Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Latest On Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita & Curtis Jones

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago