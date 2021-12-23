'Nobody Takes It Seriously' - Jordan Henderson Speaks Passionately About Player Welfare

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has expressed his concern for player welfare amidst the fixture congestion for Liverpool.

The Reds have an alien amount of fixtures in the coming months - and face a shock at the beginning of the next campaign in preparation for the Qatar World Cup.

"Nobody really takes player welfare seriously.

“I don't think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand. I am concerned that nobody really takes player welfare seriously.

“I think decisions get made - of course we want to play as footballers, we want to get out there and play - but I am worried about player welfare and I don't think anybody does take that seriously enough, especially in this period, when Covid is here.

“At the minute I don't feel the players get the respect they deserve in terms of having somebody being able to speak for them independently and having the power to say actually this isn't right for player welfare.”

“We will try to have conversations in the background and try to have some sort of influence going forward.”

Is the skipper right in his concerns?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook