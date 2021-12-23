'Nobody Takes It Seriously' - Jordan Henderson Speaks Passionately About Player Welfare
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has expressed his concern for player welfare amidst the fixture congestion for Liverpool.
The Reds have an alien amount of fixtures in the coming months - and face a shock at the beginning of the next campaign in preparation for the Qatar World Cup.
"Nobody really takes player welfare seriously.
“I don't think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand. I am concerned that nobody really takes player welfare seriously.
“I think decisions get made - of course we want to play as footballers, we want to get out there and play - but I am worried about player welfare and I don't think anybody does take that seriously enough, especially in this period, when Covid is here.
Read More
“At the minute I don't feel the players get the respect they deserve in terms of having somebody being able to speak for them independently and having the power to say actually this isn't right for player welfare.”
“We will try to have conversations in the background and try to have some sort of influence going forward.”
Is the skipper right in his concerns?
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 (5-4 On Pens) Leicester City Match Highlights: Carabao Cup
- 'Rodgers Out!' - Liverpool And Leicester City Fans React To Dramatic Carabao Cup Match As The Reds Go Through On Penalties, With A Pinch Of Salt
- Liverpool Players Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Could Return Earlier Than Expected - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones
- Confirmed: AFCON To Go Ahead According To CAF President
- Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook