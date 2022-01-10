‘I’m Forever Grateful’ - Northern Ireland & Liverpool Star Conor Bradley Praises Jurgen Klopp

Northern Ireland and Liverpool prospect Conor Bradley has heaped a lot of praise on his manager Jurgen Klopp for helping him develop as a player.

Liverpool are blessed with a lot of amazing right-backs coming through the academy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams and now Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

Bradley has already made five appearances for his country, the same amount of games he's played for Liverpool.

However, the 18-year-old is really establishing himself as a contender to be Trent's backup ahead of Neco Williams.

His performance against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup was very impressive. Bradley got an assist and was heavily involved in the other goals.

After the game, Bradley talked about how much Jurgen Klopp and the senior players have helped him and his fellow academy graduates.

“Jurgen Klopp just keeps telling me to be brave, don’t play a safe game by playing back. Go forward as much as I can.

"He’s been great with me, he’s helped me loads and I’m forever grateful,” said Bradley.

“The senior players are great with us, they try to help us all the time. If we need any advice, we can go to them.

"The likes of Robbo or Virg or anyone. The senior players have been great and we’ve come together and got a result.”

