Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Not 100% Happy' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Long Talk' With Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted sitting down with Curtis Jones last week to talk about the next steps in his progression.

Curtis Jones

As reported by The Mirror, the German is keen to see the talented 20 year old fulfil his potential but felt the need to talk it through with the player.

“I had a long talk last week with Curtis, ­because I love the boy and I love the potential he has.

“But we have to now really make the next steps and make sure that he fulfils the potential he has on the pitch.

“You have these kinds of conversations when you are not 100 percent happy with the moment.

“He’s young, very young, but from what I see his ­potential is just incredible. So we have to find a way to show that much more often.

“That’s where we are in Curtis’s development."

Klopp was keen to point out Jones' versatility and the difference he can make to the team.

The 54 year old will be hoping that his England under 21 international can be one of the difference makers against Brentford on Sunday in the absence of his AFCON superstars.

Read More

“He can play different positions, in different ways.

“Against Arsenal, we brought Curtis on to dribble, to change things in the tight areas and change the way they had to defend.

“We needed a different ­dynamic and dimension, he played in exactly that way.

“But he can also play as a No.8 and he has already done really well there for us.

“It’s an ongoing process. I know he had a tricky time, first with an eye injury and after that with Covid. It was not helpful.

“But now we will try to make sure he gets rhythm and can show how good he can actually be.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Curtis Jones
Quotes

'Not 100% Happy' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Long Talk' With Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

just now
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Philippe Coutinho Interview With Jacob Ramsey After Debut Goal For Aston Villa Against Manchester United

30 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Enough To Secure Victory For Egypt At AFCON

1 hour ago
Ivan Toney
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign Brentford Forward Ivan Toney?

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

10 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Have 'Touched Base' With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

10 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Someone Who Can Do Good Things For The Team' - Fabinho On Harvey Elliott's Imminent Liverpool Return

10 hours ago
Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

11 hours ago