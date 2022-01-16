'Not 100% Happy' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Long Talk' With Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted sitting down with Curtis Jones last week to talk about the next steps in his progression.

As reported by The Mirror, the German is keen to see the talented 20 year old fulfil his potential but felt the need to talk it through with the player.

“I had a long talk last week with Curtis, ­because I love the boy and I love the potential he has.

“But we have to now really make the next steps and make sure that he fulfils the potential he has on the pitch.

“You have these kinds of conversations when you are not 100 percent happy with the moment.

“He’s young, very young, but from what I see his ­potential is just incredible. So we have to find a way to show that much more often.

“That’s where we are in Curtis’s development."

Klopp was keen to point out Jones' versatility and the difference he can make to the team.

The 54 year old will be hoping that his England under 21 international can be one of the difference makers against Brentford on Sunday in the absence of his AFCON superstars.

“He can play different positions, in different ways.

“Against Arsenal, we brought Curtis on to dribble, to change things in the tight areas and change the way they had to defend.

“We needed a different ­dynamic and dimension, he played in exactly that way.

“But he can also play as a No.8 and he has already done really well there for us.

“It’s an ongoing process. I know he had a tricky time, first with an eye injury and after that with Covid. It was not helpful.

“But now we will try to make sure he gets rhythm and can show how good he can actually be.”

