December 6, 2021
'Not Far Off' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Makes Robert Lewandowski And Nat Phillips Comparison

Author:

After Liverpool's dramatic injury time win against Wolves on Saturday, manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to speak about Nat Phillips and an unlikely comparison with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Divock Origi came off the bench to snatch a 94th minute winner for the Reds as he turned and fired home Mohamed Salah's low cross.

Divock Origi

Phillips Could Leave In January

It was what Klopp's team deserved and with the January transfer window approaching, talk quickly shifted to Phillips who the German acknowledged could leave in January.

"I have to mention Nat Phillips.

"We cannot keep him forever, that's clear. We needed him, just to be safe, for that half-year. We will see what happens in the window. He was fine doing it because he's a great guy."

Biggest Improvers Under Klopp

Klopp went on to say how much the player has improved since he first saw him in action and how that makes him similar to Bayern's prolific goalscorer Lewandowski.

"People often ask me which player made the biggest improvements under my leadership, and I say Robert Lewandowski.

"That's probably right, but not far off that is Nat Phillips, just in a completely different department. 

Nat Phillips
Roberto Lewandowski

"I remember when I saw Nat Phillips first. I spoke to him after the game and he's one of the smartest players I ever worked with. I told him, 'You know you are not the easiest on the eye, eh?'

"He improved in pretty much everything since, and he's not playing. Life is sometimes not fair and I can't blame him. 

"His development is absolutely insane. You saw it last year, you would have said 'Nat Phillips, oh my god, he plays in the last line?' People love him because of his heading but with his feet he is unbelievable. 

"He's a late starter, but his development is unbelievable. I would sign him for any club except Liverpool, because we have him."

