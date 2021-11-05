'Not Good': Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Roberto Firmino Injury
Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Roberto Firmino after his injury against Atletico Madrid.
The Brazilian has scored six goals so far this season, including a hattrick against Watford in the 5-0 demolition at Vicarage Road.
He didn't start the game at Anfield on Wednesday, replacing Sadio Mane at half-time - but was hauled off for Takumi Minamino before the games' end.
A big miss going into a tough period
Firmino is one of Liverpool's most reliable men in terms of fitness, playing over 300 games for the Reds since his move from Hoffenheim in 2015.
Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are luckily all fit - but it does leave Minamino and Divock Origi as the only attacking options from the bench.
And Klopp - despite his sobriety on the injury news, remained upbeat about his recovery.
'Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.'
'It's a blow. I don't know exactly but more than 4 weeks - a serious injury. Let's see, Bobby is a quick healer."
